Dr. Omid Shaye, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California|University of Southern California - Keck School lof Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Wellness Oncology and Hematology7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 330, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 865-7973
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr.Shaye saved my life. Do I need to say more? His staff is wonderful. The office atmosphere is warm and friendly. I would recommend Dr.Shaye to everybody who needs help in his field of work. Thank you, Dr.Shaya for everything you've done for me
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1861611931
- Usc Department Of Medicine, Division Of Hematology &amp;amp; Oncology
- Los Angeles County - University of Southern California Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - University of Southern California Medical Center|Usc Department Of Medicine
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California|University of Southern California - Keck School lof Medicine
Dr. Shaye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaye accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaye has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaye.
