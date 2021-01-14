Overview of Dr. Omid Shaye, MD

Dr. Omid Shaye, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California|University of Southern California - Keck School lof Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Shaye works at Wellness Oncology & Hematology in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.