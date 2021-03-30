Overview of Dr. Omkar Dave, MD

Dr. Omkar Dave, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Dave works at Anchor Bone and Joint in Pearland, TX with other offices in Friendswood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.