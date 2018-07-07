See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Danville, PA
Dr. Omodele Hogan, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.4 (9)
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Omodele Hogan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.

Dr. Hogan works at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA with other offices in Tallahassee, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Geisinger Medical Center
    100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 271-6028
    TMH Physician Partners, Endocrinology Specialists
    2406 E Plaza Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 877-7387

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Princeton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Diabetic Evaluation
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Diabetic Evaluation

Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 07, 2018
    Dr Hogan is amazing.
    Norma in Tallahassee, FL — Jul 07, 2018
    About Dr. Omodele Hogan, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093940918
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Tennessee Health Science Center
    • University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hogan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hogan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

