Dr. Omotayo Fasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omotayo Fasan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Omotayo Fasan, MD
Dr. Omotayo Fasan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Lagos and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Fasan works at
Dr. Fasan's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Hematology1718 E 4th St Ste 807, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 316-3297
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fasan?
Dr. Fasan is an awesome doctor he treated my husband, my husband was diagnosed with stage 4 Lymphoma, Dr Fasan made him feel so comfortable and he also helped him in every way he could I am grateful and I appreciate everything that he did for my husband .Thank you and your whole team for the kindness and support that you gave us.
About Dr. Omotayo Fasan, MD
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1386804409
Education & Certifications
- King's College Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Drexel University College Of Medicine/ Hahnemann University Hospital
- University Of Lagos
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fasan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fasan accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fasan works at
Dr. Fasan has seen patients for Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fasan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fasan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.