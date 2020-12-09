Dr. Shayeb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amr Shayeb, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amr Shayeb, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ridgewood, NY.
Dr. Ravi Medical PC6852 Fresh Pond Rd, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Directions (718) 497-3045
Wyckoff Professional Medical Services PC1419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (718) 963-7676Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Women's Health Center Ext Clinic110 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (718) 486-4155
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- English, Arabic
- 1790922136
Dr. Shayeb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shayeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shayeb has seen patients for Pap Smear, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shayeb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shayeb speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shayeb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shayeb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shayeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shayeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.