Dr. Onaje Greene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Onaje Greene, MD
Overview
Dr. Onaje Greene, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.
Dr. Greene works at
Locations
-
1
Tanner Heart & Vascular Specialists705 Dixie St Ste 401, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 836-9326
-
2
Tanner Heart & Vascular Specialists690 Dallas Hwy Ste 104, Villa Rica, GA 30180 Directions (770) 836-9326
-
3
Tanner Medical Center-villa Rica601 Dallas Hwy, Villa Rica, GA 30180 Directions (770) 456-3000
-
4
Tanner Heart & Vascular Spec706 Dixie St Ste 320, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 836-9326
Hospital Affiliations
- Higgins General Hospital
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
- Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greene?
I started seeing Dr. Greene when I was first hospitalized in 2015 for atrial fibrillation. He is very patient and understanding and explains things very well. His bedside manner is exceptional. When I had to have a cardio conversion in 2016 he was by my side the entire time even though there was another doctor also involved in the procedure. I asked him to please stay with me and he never left my side. He was very thorough in explaining the procedure before and after. Excellent Dr.
About Dr. Onaje Greene, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1366484560
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greene works at
Dr. Greene has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.