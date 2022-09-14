Dr. Onajefe Nelson-Twakor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson-Twakor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Onajefe Nelson-Twakor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Onajefe Nelson-Twakor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from YANGZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Dr. Nelson-Twakor works at
Locations
-
1
Bma of Central Georgia770 Pine St Ste 200, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 338-9161
-
2
Medical Center Navicent Health777 Hemlock St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 633-1000
- 3 1960 GA Highway 247 Connector Ste A, Byron, GA 31008 Directions (478) 654-2350
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson-Twakor?
Best Cardiologist in middle Georgia. Very professional and caring. Give the best service. Dr. Nelson is very genuine and really cares about her patients sincerely. The office staff is very professional.
About Dr. Onajefe Nelson-Twakor, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1922217926
Education & Certifications
- YANGZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson-Twakor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson-Twakor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson-Twakor works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson-Twakor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson-Twakor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson-Twakor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson-Twakor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.