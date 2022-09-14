Overview

Dr. Onajefe Nelson-Twakor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from YANGZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



Dr. Nelson-Twakor works at Twin Arrhythmia Group in Macon, GA with other offices in Byron, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.