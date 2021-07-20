Overview of Dr. Onassis Caneris, MD

Dr. Onassis Caneris, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.



Dr. Caneris works at Riverhills Neuroscience in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.