Dr. Onassis Caneris, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Onassis Caneris, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.
Rheumatology4805 Montgomery Rd Ste 210, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 612-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Span
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Caneris is the best. He easy to have a conversation with, he explains that treatment options with you. I highly recommend Dr Caneris if you have chronic pain.
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Massachusetts Genl Hosp-Harvard University
- University of Chicago
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
