Dr. Ondrej Choutka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choutka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ondrej Choutka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ondrej Choutka, MD
Dr. Ondrej Choutka, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from The University Of Oxford Medical School and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Choutka works at
Dr. Choutka's Office Locations
-
1
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group1072 N Liberty St Ste 303, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 302-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choutka?
Dr C took care of my son who had a life threatening accident. Dr Choutka showed exceptional care and concern for my kid and our family not to mention he is an amazing surgeon who handled the emergency surgery so well! He and his team communicated openly and honestly and made themselves available to our entire family! I cannot express how grateful we are for Dr Choutka and his team. Props to St Al’s for landing this amazing person!
About Dr. Ondrej Choutka, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Czech, German and Slovak
- 1265651566
Education & Certifications
- University Cinncinnati Mayfield Neurolog Inst
- Oxford John Radcliffe Hosp
- The University Of Oxford Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choutka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choutka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choutka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choutka works at
Dr. Choutka speaks Czech, German and Slovak.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Choutka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choutka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choutka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choutka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.