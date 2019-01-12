Dr. Ondrej Lisy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lisy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ondrej Lisy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ondrej Lisy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Charles University Prague, Czech Republic and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Lisy works at
Locations
The Chattanooga Heart Institute2501 Citico Ave Ste C, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Chattanooga Heart Institute, Chattanooga, TN1949 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37421 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Lisy's for three years and I feel very confident in his care. He spends the time necessary to answer questions and shows a real concern for his patients.
About Dr. Ondrej Lisy, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Czech and Polish
- Male
- 1730151994
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Charles University Prague, Czech Republic
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lisy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lisy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lisy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lisy works at
Dr. Lisy has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lisy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lisy speaks Czech and Polish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Lisy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lisy.
