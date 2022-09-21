See All Psychiatrists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Onelia Ramirez-Cook, MD

Psychiatry
4.9 (99)
Map Pin Small Tampa, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Onelia Ramirez-Cook, MD

Dr. Onelia Ramirez-Cook, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Ramirez-Cook works at Child And Adolescent Tampa Bay Psychiatry - Onelia Ramirez-Cook, MD in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ramirez-Cook's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Child And Adolescent Tampa Bay Psychiatry - Onelia Ramirez-Cook, MD
    2111 W Swann Ave Ste 204, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 896-5181

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Major Depressive Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Tobacco Use Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Anorexia
Anxiety
Autism
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar I Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Cocaine Addiction
Conduct Disorder
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Delusional Disorder
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Gender Dysphoria
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Impulse Control Disorders
Marijuana Addiction
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Opioid Dependence
Panic Attack
Personality Disorders
Pharmacogenetic Counseling
Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychodynamic Therapy
Psychoeducation
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Psychotherapy for Crisis
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Somatoform Disorders
Substance Abuse
Suicidal Ideation

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 99 ratings
Patient Ratings (99)
5 Star
(96)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Sep 21, 2022
The reason I choose Dr. Cook, after speaking to several other psychiatrists, is she takes the approach of mental health from a full complete picture and not just giving you meds. Doing a full blood work before any medications are given and engaging my husband in my treatment plan…are the reasons I choose to see Dr. Cook. She is compassionate, clear and genuinely cares about you and your situation…I feel like she is my cheer leader wanting only the best for me. She is always available when I need her, always. I highly recommend Dr. Cook.
E S. — Sep 21, 2022
Photo: Dr. Onelia Ramirez-Cook, MD
About Dr. Onelia Ramirez-Cook, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English, French, Italian and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1669639001
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
Medical Education
  • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Onelia Ramirez-Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez-Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ramirez-Cook has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ramirez-Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ramirez-Cook works at Child And Adolescent Tampa Bay Psychiatry - Onelia Ramirez-Cook, MD in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ramirez-Cook’s profile.

99 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez-Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez-Cook.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez-Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez-Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

