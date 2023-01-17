See All Urologists in Muncie, IN
Dr. Onisuru Okotie, MD

Urology
2.6 (39)
Map Pin Small Muncie, IN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Onisuru Okotie, MD

Dr. Onisuru Okotie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson and Community Hospital Anderson.

Dr. Okotie works at Urology Associates LLC in Muncie, IN with other offices in Anderson, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Okotie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Associates LLC
    2525 W University Ave Ste 504, Muncie, IN 47303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 289-7444
  2. 2
    Urology Associates
    1210 Medical Arts Blvd Ste 206, Anderson, IN 46011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 298-4090
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
  • Community Hospital Anderson

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Jan 17, 2023
    Dr Okotie safely, professionally and kindly guided me through renal cancer. Surgery was great, very little discomfort and I was able to stay positive and strong, thanks to his care and encouragement. He took time to discuss my fears and treatment. He is so appreciated!
    Diana Caves — Jan 17, 2023
    About Dr. Onisuru Okotie, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649461559
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Northwestern
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University-Bloomington
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Onisuru Okotie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Okotie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Okotie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Okotie has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones, and more.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Okotie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okotie, there are benefits to both methods.

