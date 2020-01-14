Dr. Onkar Narula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Onkar Narula, MD
Overview
Dr. Onkar Narula, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 62 years of experience. They graduated from Gov. Medical College, Amritsar, India and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.
Locations
Dr. Onkar S Narula - MD1321 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 324-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This Dr. is THE BEST out there. He takes the time to listen to you!!!! He makes you feel important and that you and your time matter.
About Dr. Onkar Narula, MD
- Cardiology
- 62 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- St Joseph's Hospital and M C
- St. Joseph's Hospital, New Jersey
- Gov. Medical College, Amritsar, India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Narula. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.