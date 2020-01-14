Overview

Dr. Onkar Narula, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 62 years of experience. They graduated from Gov. Medical College, Amritsar, India and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Narula works at Dr. Onkar S Narula - MD in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.