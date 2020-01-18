Overview of Dr. Onkarjit Marwah, MD

Dr. Onkarjit Marwah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Marwah works at Heartbeat Cardiovascular Medical Group in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Mitral Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.