Dr. Onoriode Edeh, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.8 (4)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Onoriode Edeh, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.

Dr. Edeh works at Integrative Psychological Medicine, Greensboro, NC in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrative Psychological Medicine, PLLC
    600 Green Valley Rd Ste 304, Greensboro, NC 27408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 676-4060
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Treatment of Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Onoriode Edeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932545167
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH
    Residency
    • University Of Connecticut Health Center/john Dempsey Hospital
    Medical Education
    • St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Nigeria
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Onoriode Edeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edeh works at Integrative Psychological Medicine, Greensboro, NC in Greensboro, NC. View the full address on Dr. Edeh’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Edeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

