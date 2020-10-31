Overview of Dr. Onsy Said, MD

Dr. Onsy Said, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Said works at Dr Onsy I Said Md in Visalia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.