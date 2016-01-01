See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bronx, NY
Dr. Onuorah Ibeabuchi, MD

Internal Medicine
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Onuorah Ibeabuchi, MD

Dr. Onuorah Ibeabuchi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center.

Dr. Ibeabuchi works at Segundo Ruiz Belvis Nghbrhd Family in Bronx, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ibeabuchi's Office Locations

    Lincoln Hospital
    545 E 142nd St, Bronx, NY 10454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 579-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    About Dr. Onuorah Ibeabuchi, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
