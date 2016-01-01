Dr. Onur Melen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Onur Melen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Onur Melen, MD
Dr. Onur Melen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Melen works at
Dr. Melen's Office Locations
Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St Lavin Family Pavilion Suite 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Onur Melen, MD
- Neurology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1114032653
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melen has seen patients for Dystonia and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Melen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.