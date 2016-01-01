Overview of Dr. Onur Melen, MD

Dr. Onur Melen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Melen works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dystonia and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.