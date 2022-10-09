Dr. Onya Lemar, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Onya Lemar, DPM
Dr. Onya Lemar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
Dr. Lemar's Office Locations
Lemar Foot and Ankle Institute, PLLC1213 Hermann Dr # 250, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (832) 403-3221Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is the reason my husband still has his foot and his leg. Before being introduced to Dr Lemar, his doctors was scheduling amputation to the knee.
About Dr. Onya Lemar, DPM
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemar speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemar.
