Dr. Onyema Amakiri, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School|University of Medicine and Dentistry - New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Amakiri works at Gateway Internal Medicine Associates, PA in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.