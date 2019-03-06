Dr. Onyeoziri Nwanguma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwanguma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Onyeoziri Nwanguma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Onyeoziri Nwanguma, MD
Dr. Onyeoziri Nwanguma, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, KY.
Dr. Nwanguma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nwanguma's Office Locations
-
1
The Medical Center Surgical Weight Loss Program825 2nd Ave Ste A4, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 796-6333
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nwanguma?
Dr. Nwanguma is a wonderful surgeon and has a great bedside manner. His staff treats you like you are part of their family. If you are considering weight loss surgery, I would highly recommend making an appointment to see him.
About Dr. Onyeoziri Nwanguma, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1982864344
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nwanguma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nwanguma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nwanguma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nwanguma works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwanguma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwanguma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwanguma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwanguma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.