Dr. Onyesika Moghalu, MD

Neurology
4.0 (1)
Overview of Dr. Onyesika Moghalu, MD

Dr. Onyesika Moghalu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in College Station, TX. 

Dr. Moghalu works at St Joseph Health Neurology Assoc. in College Station, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moghalu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St Joseph Health Neurology Assoc.
    1730 Birmingham Rd, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)


About Dr. Onyesika Moghalu, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1508209172
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Moghalu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Moghalu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Moghalu works at St Joseph Health Neurology Assoc. in College Station, TX. View the full address on Dr. Moghalu’s profile.

Dr. Moghalu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moghalu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moghalu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moghalu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

