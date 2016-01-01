Dr. Onyinye Balogun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balogun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Onyinye Balogun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Onyinye Balogun, MD
Dr. Onyinye Balogun, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Balogun works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Balogun's Office Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
-
2
Weill Cornell Medicine Radiation Oncology525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 Directions
-
3
Lung Cancer and Thoracic Oncology Program1283 York Avenue 4th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balogun?
About Dr. Onyinye Balogun, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1962728949
Education & Certifications
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balogun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balogun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balogun works at
Dr. Balogun has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balogun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Balogun has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balogun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balogun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balogun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.