See All Radiation Oncologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Onyinye Balogun, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Onyinye Balogun, MD

Radiation Oncology
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Onyinye Balogun, MD

Dr. Onyinye Balogun, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Balogun works at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Balogun's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
    506 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Weill Cornell Medicine Radiation Oncology
    525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Lung Cancer and Thoracic Oncology Program
    1283 York Avenue 4th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Gynecologic Cancer
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Balogun?

    Photo: Dr. Onyinye Balogun, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Onyinye Balogun, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Balogun to family and friends

    Dr. Balogun's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Balogun

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Onyinye Balogun, MD.

    About Dr. Onyinye Balogun, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962728949
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Onyinye Balogun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balogun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Balogun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balogun has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balogun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Balogun has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balogun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balogun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balogun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Onyinye Balogun, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.