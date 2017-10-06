Dr. Onyinye Okezie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okezie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Onyinye Okezie, MD
Dr. Onyinye Okezie, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Southwest Medical Associates500 Old River Rd Ste 110, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 370-0777
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- GEMCare
- Health Net
- Health Plan of San Joaquin
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I love Dr. Okezie. She listens to all of my concerns and gives advice.
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Edo, Igbo and Spanish
- 1952415838
- University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
