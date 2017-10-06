Overview of Dr. Onyinye Okezie, MD

Dr. Onyinye Okezie, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Okezie works at Onyinye Okezie M.D INC in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.