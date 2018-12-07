See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Dearborn, MI
Dr. Opada Alzohaili, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.6 (39)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Opada Alzohaili, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, Garden City Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Alzohaili works at METRO-DETROIT ENDOCRINOLOGY CENTER in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Growth Hormone Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metro-detroit Endocrinology Center
    5250 Auto Club Dr Ste 200, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 914-5591
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Alzohaili Medical Consultants Dearborn MI
    27207 Lahser Rd, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 914-5591
  3. 3
    Tawfiq J Hassan MD PC
    1331 Monroe St Ste 100, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 914-5591

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
  • Garden City Hospital
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Coma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Ketones Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration of Thyroid Nodules Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperchylomicronemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Kurtis Damon in Hazel Park, MI — Dec 07, 2018
    About Dr. Opada Alzohaili, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912942582
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Residency
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus
