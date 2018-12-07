Overview

Dr. Opada Alzohaili, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, Garden City Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Alzohaili works at METRO-DETROIT ENDOCRINOLOGY CENTER in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Growth Hormone Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.