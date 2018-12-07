Dr. Opada Alzohaili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alzohaili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Opada Alzohaili, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Opada Alzohaili, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, Garden City Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Metro-detroit Endocrinology Center5250 Auto Club Dr Ste 200, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 914-5591Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Alzohaili Medical Consultants Dearborn MI27207 Lahser Rd, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (313) 914-5591
Tawfiq J Hassan MD PC1331 Monroe St Ste 100, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 914-5591
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Garden City Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Best Dr in this field period!!! When you talk to him you will know. This man knows his stuff! The testing he puts you through backs it up!! I can't say enough good things about him and his staff! *The only problem I have is the office staff sometimes they are overwhelmed, too many phone calls-wait on hold for a half-hour, also didn't have correct billing address or other info for over a year then got astronomical co-pay! But the person in charge of getting you covered for medication deserves 6!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1912942582
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- University Of Damascus
