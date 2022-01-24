Dr. Opal Leblanc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leblanc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Opal Leblanc, MD
Overview of Dr. Opal Leblanc, MD
Dr. Opal Leblanc, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Leblanc works at
Dr. Leblanc's Office Locations
-
1
Women's Healthcare Associates of Lafayette4630 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 408, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 534-0018
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leblanc?
Dr. LeBlanc cares about the well being of her patients. She is understanding and patient, as well as a professional and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Opal Leblanc, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1396947438
Education & Certifications
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leblanc has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leblanc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leblanc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leblanc works at
Dr. Leblanc has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leblanc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Leblanc. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leblanc.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leblanc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leblanc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.