Dr. Eleyinafe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Opeoluwa Eleyinafe, MD
Overview
Dr. Opeoluwa Eleyinafe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1975 Walton Ave, Bronx, NY 10453 Directions (347) 834-6863
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eleyinafe?
About Dr. Opeoluwa Eleyinafe, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1336583483
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eleyinafe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eleyinafe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eleyinafe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eleyinafe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.