Dr. Opeyemi Daramola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Opeyemi Daramola, MD
Dr. Opeyemi Daramola, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Middletown, NY. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus and is affiliated with Nyack Hospital.
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
Crystal Run Healthcare Physicians Llp2 Centerock Rd, West Nyack, NY 10994 Directions (845) 348-1100
Becker Nose and Sinus Center11 Centre Dr, Monroe, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 831-0779
Becker Nose and Sinus Center1 Plainsboro Rd Ste M300, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 436-5740
Crystal Run Healthcare855 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 Directions (845) 703-6999Monday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Nyack Hospital
I have had lots of surgeries in my life and none that have ever been this good. After a ct slice scan Dr Daramola was able to pinpoint what some doctors in the past missed and the remedy for it was a surgery. His level of care was the best i have ever experienced, when i came out of surgery i didnt have pain in my throat from the tubing, nor felt funny from the anisthetic, CARE was paramount. I'm 100% corrected now.He is Caring, Trustworthy, Experienced & Professional 1st class Doctor.
- Northwestern Univ Mem Hosp
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
