Overview of Dr. Or Shachar, MD

Dr. Or Shachar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Shachar works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.