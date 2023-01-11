Dr. Or Shachar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shachar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Or Shachar, MD
Overview of Dr. Or Shachar, MD
Dr. Or Shachar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Shachar works at
Dr. Shachar's Office Locations
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates445 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste B16, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shachar?
Only doctor that took time to know me and plan treatment that has given me 8 years of sound care. I have suffer with Fibromyalgia for over 28years. The last 8 years with Dr. Shachar I have had the greatest quality of life!
About Dr. Or Shachar, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- New York University School of Medicine
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shachar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shachar accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shachar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shachar speaks Hebrew.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Shachar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shachar.
