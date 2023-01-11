See All Neurologists in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Or Shachar, MD

Neurology
4.6 (69)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Or Shachar, MD

Dr. Or Shachar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Shachar works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shachar's Office Locations

    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    445 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste B16, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 11, 2023
    Only doctor that took time to know me and plan treatment that has given me 8 years of sound care. I have suffer with Fibromyalgia for over 28years. The last 8 years with Dr. Shachar I have had the greatest quality of life!
    Debbie — Jan 11, 2023
    About Dr. Or Shachar, MD

    • Neurology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • Male
    • 1497709612
    Education & Certifications

    • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

