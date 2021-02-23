Dr. Ora Frankel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ora Frankel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ora Frankel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio.
Dr. Frankel works at
Locations
The Couch Immediate Mental Health Care2327 Lime Kiln Ln, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 414-4557Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pm
The Couch Immediate Mental Health Care2415 Lime Kiln Ln, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 414-4557
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Staff super nice! I actually enjoy speaking with my doctor! I do not cringe thinking you I have an appt ! The pandemic has caused lots of issues with lots of people! Thankful that I have a wonderful Dr ! In office also Telcall!
About Dr. Ora Frankel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1700072287
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Medical College of Ohio
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
