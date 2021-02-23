See All Psychiatrists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Ora Frankel, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (24)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ora Frankel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio.

Dr. Frankel works at The Couch Immediate Mental Health Care in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Couch Immediate Mental Health Care
    2327 Lime Kiln Ln, Louisville, KY 40222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 414-4557
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    The Couch Immediate Mental Health Care
    2415 Lime Kiln Ln, Louisville, KY 40222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 414-4557

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 23, 2021
    Staff super nice! I actually enjoy speaking with my doctor! I do not cringe thinking you I have an appt ! The pandemic has caused lots of issues with lots of people! Thankful that I have a wonderful Dr ! In office also Telcall!
    TM — Feb 23, 2021
    About Dr. Ora Frankel, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1700072287
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • Medical College of Ohio
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ora Frankel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frankel works at The Couch Immediate Mental Health Care in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Frankel’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frankel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frankel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

