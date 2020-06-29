Dr. Oral James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oral James, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Oral James, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Bronx Lebanon Hospital Core and is affiliated with HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Medical Specialty Group at Poinciana339 Cypress Pkwy Ste 210, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Directions (407) 343-1825Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pm
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He and his staff were wonderful, kind and compassionate, to me and my special needs daughter. As a first appointment I was impressed.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1235178799
- BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER
- BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER
- Kingston Hospitals
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Core
Dr. James has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. James speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.