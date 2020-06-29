Overview

Dr. Oral James, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Bronx Lebanon Hospital Core and is affiliated with HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. James works at HCA Florida Poinciana Surgical Specialists in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.