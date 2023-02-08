See All Plastic Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Oren Friedman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (118)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Oren Friedman, MD

Dr. Oren Friedman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.

Dr. Friedman works at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Radnor, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Fracture, Broken Nose and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Friedman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Perelman Center Advanced Medical
    3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104
  2. 2
    Penn Medicine Radnor
    250 King of Prussia Rd, Radnor, PA 19087
  3. 3
    Otorhinolaryngology Pmws
    800 Walnut St Fl 18, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Pennsylvania Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Facial Fracture
Broken Nose
Sinusitis
Facial Fracture
Broken Nose
Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (101)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Feb 08, 2023
    After countless research for a plastic surgeon that took the span of 4 years, I finally met Dr. Friedman who was the best doctor to perform my cosmetic rhinoplasty procedure. I knew after my first encounter that he was everything I was looking for. Prior to my surgery, I had 3 appointments with him to discuss my plans for a rhinoplasty which entailed: evaluating my nose profile, seeing him work with the 3D imaging to mock up potential results of what my nose may look like, and showing him model images of the results I desired, displayed on a tri-fold board. Dr. Friedman was patient, knowledgeable and honest with me when it came to analyzing images of completed rhinoplasties, (which demonstrated the aesthetic I desired) verse what he could realistically achieve that would be best for me. Dr. Friedman always had my best interests at heart and exceeded my expectations by crafting a nose that is refined, natural, beautiful and proportionate to my face. Dr. Friedman is exceptional.
    Erika Brown — Feb 08, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Oren Friedman, MD
    About Dr. Oren Friedman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780654822
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health Sciences University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oren Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Facial Fracture, Broken Nose and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    119 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

