Dr. Oren Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Oren Friedman, MD
Dr. Oren Friedman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
-
1
Perelman Center Advanced Medical3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (800) 789-7366
-
2
Penn Medicine Radnor250 King of Prussia Rd, Radnor, PA 19087 Directions (610) 902-5500
-
3
Otorhinolaryngology Pmws800 Walnut St Fl 18, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 662-2777
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After countless research for a plastic surgeon that took the span of 4 years, I finally met Dr. Friedman who was the best doctor to perform my cosmetic rhinoplasty procedure. I knew after my first encounter that he was everything I was looking for. Prior to my surgery, I had 3 appointments with him to discuss my plans for a rhinoplasty which entailed: evaluating my nose profile, seeing him work with the 3D imaging to mock up potential results of what my nose may look like, and showing him model images of the results I desired, displayed on a tri-fold board. Dr. Friedman was patient, knowledgeable and honest with me when it came to analyzing images of completed rhinoplasties, (which demonstrated the aesthetic I desired) verse what he could realistically achieve that would be best for me. Dr. Friedman always had my best interests at heart and exceeded my expectations by crafting a nose that is refined, natural, beautiful and proportionate to my face. Dr. Friedman is exceptional.
About Dr. Oren Friedman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1780654822
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- University of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
