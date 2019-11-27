Dr. Kalus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oren Kalus, MD
Overview of Dr. Oren Kalus, MD
Dr. Oren Kalus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.
Dr. Kalus' Office Locations
- 1 185 FAIR ST, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 339-7370
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
Having worked with many psychiatrists in the past, I'm glad to have found Dr. Kalus. He thinks outside of the box and does not believe in overmedicating. He has worked with me extensively to find a treatment for my variety of psychiatric symptoms. A genuinely nice and caring doctor, I don't feel uncomfortable or anxious working with him. It feels like he cares about his patients, and he is passionate about his job.
About Dr. Oren Kalus, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1063597995
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Kalus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
