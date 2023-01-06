Overview

Dr. Oren Zaidel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Zaidel works at South Bay Gastroenterology Medical Group in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.