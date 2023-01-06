Dr. Oren Zaidel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaidel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oren Zaidel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oren Zaidel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Zaidel works at
Locations
South Bay Gastroenterology Medical Group23456 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 300, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 539-2055Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been seeing Dr. Zaidel for many years and he is the best ever. He is kind, caring, patient and attentive. Always listens and also explains everything without rushing. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Oren Zaidel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaidel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaidel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaidel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaidel has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaidel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zaidel speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaidel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaidel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaidel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaidel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.