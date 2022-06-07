Overview

Dr. Orestes Moldes-Rodriguez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe|Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Moldes-Rodriguez works at Providence Medical Partners - Gastroenterology Specialists of El Paso in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.