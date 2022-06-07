Dr. Orestes Moldes-Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moldes-Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orestes Moldes-Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Orestes Moldes-Rodriguez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe|Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Gastroenterology Specialists of El Paso - A Providence Medical Partners Practice1600 N Oregon St Ste 1A, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7685
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
I went to various GI in town but no results, I continue to have the same complains. Few visits with the doctor and his NP and I am feeling so good, his treatment really helped me. I wish I was sent to them sooner. His knowledge helped me and change my life.
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811972896
- New York Med College|New York Medical College
- Universidad Central Del Caribe|Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine
Dr. Moldes-Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moldes-Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moldes-Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moldes-Rodriguez has seen patients for Esophagitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moldes-Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moldes-Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Moldes-Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moldes-Rodriguez.
