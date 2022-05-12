Dr. Orhan Ilercil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ilercil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orhan Ilercil, MD
Overview of Dr. Orhan Ilercil, MD
Dr. Orhan Ilercil, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ilercil's Office Locations
Mississippi Brain and Spine Pllc1 Layfair Dr Ste 120, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 326-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
After understanding the circumstances better, I would like to retract the last review leaving only 2 stars and condemning commentary. Dr. Ilercil saved my life in 2015 giving me my best chance at life. He continues to impress me with his expertise and caring nature. I know that he truly has my back and would highly recommend him and his wonderful staff to anyone needing his specialty.
About Dr. Orhan Ilercil, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
