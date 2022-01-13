Dr. Orhan Sancaktar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sancaktar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orhan Sancaktar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Orhan Sancaktar, MD
Dr. Orhan Sancaktar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Centennial, CO. They completed their residency with The University Of Illinois At Chicago|University of Illinois at Chicago
Dr. Sancaktar works at
Dr. Sancaktar's Office Locations
-
1
Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates - Centennial14100 E Arapahoe Rd Ste 130, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (303) 963-0720
-
2
Aurora Denver Cardiology10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 103, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 963-0719Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates - Suite 3001444 S Potomac St Ste 300, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0721Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midlands Choice
- MultiPlan
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Prime Health Services
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Simplifi
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sancaktar is attentive, skilled, professional and caring. He is responsive to questions and concerns and follows through as appropriate. He tailors care to the patient's unique needs. His experience is considerable and evokes trust and confidence.
About Dr. Orhan Sancaktar, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1891971388
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Illinois At Chicago|University of Illinois at Chicago
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sancaktar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sancaktar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sancaktar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sancaktar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sancaktar works at
Dr. Sancaktar has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sancaktar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sancaktar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sancaktar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sancaktar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sancaktar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.