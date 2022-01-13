Overview of Dr. Orhan Sancaktar, MD

Dr. Orhan Sancaktar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Centennial, CO. They completed their residency with The University Of Illinois At Chicago|University of Illinois at Chicago



Dr. Sancaktar works at Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates - Centennial in Centennial, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO and Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.