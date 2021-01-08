Overview of Dr. Ori Hampel, MD

Dr. Ori Hampel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.



Dr. Hampel works at Hampel and Schatte Mds in Webster, TX with other offices in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Stones, Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.