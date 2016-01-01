See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Euclid, OH
Dr. Ori Kushnir, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
1.9 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ori Kushnir, MD

Dr. Ori Kushnir, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Euclid, OH. They completed their residency with Sheba Med Ctr

Dr. Kushnir works at Ori Kushnir MD Obgyn LLC in Euclid, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kushnir's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ori Kushnir MD Obgyn LLC
    25701 N Lakeland Blvd Ste 302, Euclid, OH 44132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 461-2421

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Perimenopause
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Perimenopause
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Ori Kushnir, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841276276
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sheba Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Assaf Harofeh Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ori Kushnir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kushnir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kushnir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kushnir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kushnir works at Ori Kushnir MD Obgyn LLC in Euclid, OH. View the full address on Dr. Kushnir’s profile.

    Dr. Kushnir has seen patients for Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kushnir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kushnir. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kushnir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kushnir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kushnir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

