Overview of Dr. Ori Kushnir, MD

Dr. Ori Kushnir, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Euclid, OH. They completed their residency with Sheba Med Ctr



Dr. Kushnir works at Ori Kushnir MD Obgyn LLC in Euclid, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.