Overview of Dr. Ori Melamud, MD

Dr. Ori Melamud, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Melamud works at Mills-peninsula Health Services in Burlingame, CA with other offices in Daly City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.