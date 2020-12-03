Dr. Ori Melamud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melamud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ori Melamud, MD
Overview of Dr. Ori Melamud, MD
Dr. Ori Melamud, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Melamud works at
Dr. Melamud's Office Locations
-
1
Mills-peninsula Health Services1501 Trousdale Dr, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 652-7015
-
2
Melamud Urology Group1828 El Camino Real Ste 605, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions
-
3
Julius L Zsigmond, MD901 Campus Dr Ste 303, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 994-2868
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Melamud is punctual, a very good listener/communicator. He is thorough, makes me understand the problem and the solution he is going to do....He is an excellent physician.....highly recommend Dr Ori....
About Dr. Ori Melamud, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1851447965
Education & Certifications
- Laparoscopic, Endoscopic and Robotic Surgery
- University of California-Irvine Medical Center
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- University of California, Berkeley
Dr. Melamud has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melamud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melamud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melamud works at
Dr. Melamud has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melamud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Melamud speaks Hebrew.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Melamud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melamud.
