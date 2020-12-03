See All Urologists in Burlingame, CA
Dr. Ori Melamud, MD

Urology
3.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Burlingame, CA
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ori Melamud, MD

Dr. Ori Melamud, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.

Dr. Melamud works at Mills-peninsula Health Services in Burlingame, CA with other offices in Daly City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Melamud's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mills-peninsula Health Services
    1501 Trousdale Dr, Burlingame, CA 94010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 652-7015
  2. 2
    Melamud Urology Group
    1828 El Camino Real Ste 605, Burlingame, CA 94010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Julius L Zsigmond, MD
    901 Campus Dr Ste 303, Daly City, CA 94015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 994-2868

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 03, 2020
    Dr Melamud is punctual, a very good listener/communicator. He is thorough, makes me understand the problem and the solution he is going to do....He is an excellent physician.....highly recommend Dr Ori....
    Marc, Hillsborough — Dec 03, 2020
    About Dr. Ori Melamud, MD

    • Urology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1851447965
    Education & Certifications

    • Laparoscopic, Endoscopic and Robotic Surgery
    • University of California-Irvine Medical Center
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    • University of California, Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ori Melamud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melamud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Melamud has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Melamud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Melamud has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melamud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Melamud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melamud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melamud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melamud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

