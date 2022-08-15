Dr. Orit Markowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orit Markowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Orit Markowitz, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Queens Hospital Center.
Locations
1
Mount Sinai Dermatology Associates5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-9728Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Queens Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Locals (any local)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Markowitz is an excellent Dr that has literally saved my life from finding and biopsy Ing skin cancer multiple times including melanoma's--she is caring and extremely thorough-I have been patient for over 10 years and have been to multiple dermatologists over the years-there is no better-I have also had cosmetic treatments and find her rates to be in line with other nyc experienced Drs-highly recommend
About Dr. Orit Markowitz, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markowitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markowitz has seen patients for Ringworm, Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Markowitz speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Markowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markowitz.
