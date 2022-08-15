Overview

Dr. Orit Markowitz, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Markowitz works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Hair Loss and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.