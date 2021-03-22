Overview of Dr. Orlandis Wells, MD

Dr. Orlandis Wells, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.



Dr. Wells works at Hormone Centers of Nevada in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.