Dr. Orlando Aguilar-Guzman, MD
Overview of Dr. Orlando Aguilar-Guzman, MD
Dr. Orlando Aguilar-Guzman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Berryville and Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.
Dr. Aguilar-Guzman works at
Dr. Aguilar-Guzman's Office Locations
Urology Associates of Nw. Arkansas2100 S 54th St, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 271-7077
Mercy Health Northwest Arkansas Communities3333 S Pinnacle Hills Pkwy Ste 300A, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 271-7077
Mercy Endoscopy Center- Physician Plaza2708 S Rife Medical Ln, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 338-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Berryville
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aguilar has treated me for several years for high PSA and we have been watching very closely. He is a professional, conservative and though in his exam, analysis and advise. When cancer did show up in my prostrate Dr. Aguilar walked me through all my options and preformed my surgery. He warned me of all the side effects that can occur from removing my prostrate but I have had little to no side effects and I attribute that to Dr. Aguilar being an excellent surgeon. I now live in Central Arkansas but continue to travel to NW Arkansas for follow up evaluations. I Highly recommend Dr. Aguilar.
About Dr. Orlando Aguilar-Guzman, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aguilar-Guzman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aguilar-Guzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aguilar-Guzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aguilar-Guzman has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aguilar-Guzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguilar-Guzman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguilar-Guzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguilar-Guzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguilar-Guzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.