Dr. Orlando Arce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orlando Arce, MD
Overview
Dr. Orlando Arce, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER OF AKRON / RADIOGRAPHY SCHOOL.
Dr. Arce works at
Locations
-
1
Orlando Arce, MD7755 Nw 146th St, Miami Lakes, FL 33016 Directions (305) 823-3590
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arce?
Dr. Arce, I wish I can give him and his staff more than five stars. I took my 16 year old son for the first time today 8/27/19 and the Doctor is AMAZING, very knowledgeable and caring and professional. Dr. Arce and his staff have no room for improvement. We were not only impressed by his knowledge. He took the time to address all of my questions and concerns. I will highly recommend him to friends and family and anyone seeking a fantastic Pediatric Cardiologist.
About Dr. Orlando Arce, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1841241627
Education & Certifications
- CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER OF AKRON / RADIOGRAPHY SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arce works at
Dr. Arce has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Congenital Heart Defects and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Arce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.