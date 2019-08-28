See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Miami Lakes, FL
Dr. Orlando Arce, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Orlando Arce, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER OF AKRON / RADIOGRAPHY SCHOOL.

Dr. Arce works at Orlando Arce, MD in Miami Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Congenital Heart Defects and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Arce, MD
    7755 Nw 146th St, Miami Lakes, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 823-3590

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 28, 2019
    Dr. Arce, I wish I can give him and his staff more than five stars. I took my 16 year old son for the first time today 8/27/19 and the Doctor is AMAZING, very knowledgeable and caring and professional. Dr. Arce and his staff have no room for improvement. We were not only impressed by his knowledge. He took the time to address all of my questions and concerns. I will highly recommend him to friends and family and anyone seeking a fantastic Pediatric Cardiologist.
    D.V — Aug 28, 2019
    About Dr. Orlando Arce, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841241627
    Medical Education
    • CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER OF AKRON / RADIOGRAPHY SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Orlando Arce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arce has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Congenital Heart Defects and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Arce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arce.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

