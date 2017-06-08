Overview of Dr. Orlando Benitez, MD

Dr. Orlando Benitez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Longwood, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Benitez works at Mid Florida Adult Medicine in Longwood, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL, Kissimmee, FL and Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.