Dr. Orlando Cicilioni Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Orlando Cicilioni Jr, MD
Dr. Orlando Cicilioni Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Reconstruction and Nipple Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cicilioni Jr's Office Locations
- 1 443 John Ringling Blvd Ste K, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (941) 388-1110
Hca Flroida Sarasota Doctors Hospital5731 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (407) 681-3223
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System1700 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I brought a friend that was a high risk patient and her surgery was a huge success.
About Dr. Orlando Cicilioni Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1992736565
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Cicilioni Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cicilioni Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cicilioni Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cicilioni Jr has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Reconstruction and Nipple Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cicilioni Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Cicilioni Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cicilioni Jr.
