Dr. Orlando Cuadra, MD
Overview of Dr. Orlando Cuadra, MD
Dr. Orlando Cuadra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Nicaragua, Leon, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cuadra's Office Locations
Internal Medicine Prime Care8927 Hypoluxo Rd Ste A3, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Directions (561) 366-7771Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have bern going to him for years. Very attentive and cares about you and your health. He's great!
About Dr. Orlando Cuadra, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659362051
Education & Certifications
- American College of Physicians
- Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah, Ga
- Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Nicaragua, Leon, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
