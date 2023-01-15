Dr. Deffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orlando Deffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Orlando Deffer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Locations
1
Cardiovascular Specilaists Inc.4224 Houma Blvd Ste 500, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 455-0842
2
East Jefferson General Hospital4200 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 503-4170
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Replaced my Pacemaker. Very professional.
About Dr. Orlando Deffer, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deffer has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Deffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.