Dr. Orlando Delucia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Orlando Delucia, MD
Dr. Orlando Delucia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They completed their fellowship with Boston Medical Center|The Lahey Clin
Dr. Delucia's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave Ste 210, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 548-7338
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group65 Memorial Rd Ste 500, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 246-2071
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 415, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 246-2071
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome, he was on time, explain the visit. Did what he had to do best and get me out ontime.
About Dr. Orlando Delucia, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1114915303
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center|The Lahey Clin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delucia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delucia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delucia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delucia has seen patients for Breast Ptosis, Gynecomastia and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delucia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Delucia speaks Italian and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Delucia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delucia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delucia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delucia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.