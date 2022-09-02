Dr. Orlando Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists
- FL
- Bonita Springs
- Dr. Orlando Fernandez, MD
Dr. Orlando Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Orlando Fernandez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Locations
-
1
Bonita Springs Office4061 Bonita Beach Rd Ste 101, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Directions (239) 301-0105
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Continuous Glucose Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Diseases
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Dexamethasone Suppression Test
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cyst
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Scan
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Screening
- View other providers who treat Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Thyroid
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Water Deprivation Test
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acromegaly and Gigantism
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Incidentaloma
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Craniopharyngioma
- View other providers who treat Cushing's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cystic Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Insipidus
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Endocrine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gestational Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Graves' Disease
- View other providers who treat Growth Hormone Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Gynecomastia
- View other providers who treat Hashimoto's Disease
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hormone Imbalance
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypopituitarism
- View other providers who treat Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipedema
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Disease
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Subacute Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Testosterone Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez?
I saw the new Dr Dayron Ortega. He was very thorough and took his time with my scan comparing it with the last one. He took all my medical information that I thought was already on file . He is now going to be my doctor. Dr. Fernandez was extremely busy so now with the new doctor he may be able to take more time with patients
About Dr. Orlando Fernandez, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811133234
Education & Certifications
- UTHSC San Antonio
- Uthsc San Antonio-Rahc
- Valley Baptist Medical Center
- Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fernandez speaks Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.